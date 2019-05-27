Positive Feedback Drives Cruise Calls in Dominica

Dominica reopened to cruise arrivals just four months after the almost-unimaginable 2017 hurricane season, a feat that still has local cruise officials astonished. The Celebrity Summit kicked off the 2018-2019 season on Oct. 30 marking the first of 176 calls. The robust rebound has instilled widespread hope, especially for those working in the tourism sector.

Cruise officials are looking for more.

They’re networking with cruise lines, assuring them the island is ready to receive cruise calls post Hurricane Maria. Government agencies are promoting overwhelmingly positive feedback from visitors to the island nation.

The heavily forested island is considering several cruise infrastructure improvement projects. This includes constructing a cruise port. The government and local stakeholders are considering concept designs for what they call a Cruise Village.

Recent visitor-experience upgrades include family-fun nature-based adventure tours like river tubing, river kayaking, jeep safaris and more.

The island has also upgraded many of its famed signature sites and attractions, including the Trafalgar Falls’ reception center, trail and viewing platform.

A platform has also been erected at the Emerald Pool, which will allow for more photo opportunities. The trail to the site has been redone, allowing for an easier and safer walk to the pool.