Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Turks and Caicos: Improved Offering

Grand Turk

The Turks and Caicos islands topped the 1 million-passenger mark in 2018. The extraordinary achievement was cause for celebration but also shown light on areas needing improvement, said tourism officials.

The Ministry of Tourism is developing regulations to manage unregulated beach vendors taking advantage of the increased cruise passenger arrivals, including creating a designated beach-vender zone.

The idea is to create opportunities for small- and medium-size business that benefit both the tourism product and the local economy.

Efforts are underway to open a downtown welcome center with shops and restaurants. A new welcome booth at the cruise port will be built this year. Work away from the cruise port underway includes redevelopment of Governor’s Beach, a creation of a donkey sanctuary and other inland activities and beautification projects.

Plans are underway for pier expansions that would accommodate Carnival’s new Mardi Gras.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 261,578 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cartagena
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report