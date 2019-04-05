First Asian Captain for Royal Caribbean

Captain Wu Huimin is the first Asian master of a Royal Caribbean International ship, commanding the Voyager of the Seas since Nov. 23, 2018.

Huimin first joined Royal Caribbean in 2014 as staff captain of the Adventure and Quantum of the Seas. Before that he had served aboard various cruise lines for nearly 20 years, while starting his seagoing career aboard cargo ships in China.

“The majority of the captains at Royal Caribbean are from Scandinavia, therefore I really appreciate the company’s recognition of my skills and qualifications,” Huimin told Cruise Industry News.

“As captain, my objective is to deliver top-notch service to our guests and ensure that they arrive at their destination safely. I am also responsible to my team to do more than navigate, but also possess the knowledge and skills to be their leader, trainer and counselor,” he continued. “My priority is always to ensure the safety of my guests, crew and ship and treat everyone with respect.

“In the early days after becoming captain, I wondered how to take on this big challenge. Luckily, I gained more confidence over time with the help and support of my team.”

Huimin grew up in the port city of Qingdao in the Shandong province in Eastern China. While none of his family members had been seafarers, he accepted an opportunity to attend the Shanghai Maritime University.

Going to sea in 1995, his first job was as a deck cadet on a Chinese cargo vessel sailing in Southeast Asia.

Later, when he moved to a cruise ship in 2000, he realized that he enjoyed working with larger teams and interacting with people of different nationalities.

Across the Royal Caribbean brand fleet there are more than 20 Chinese deck officers, but Huimin remains the only one aboard the Voyager, although the ship’s hotel director also hails from China, another first for the company.

With heavy ship traffic in the region, Huimin said that despite the intense traffic, he is comfortable with his navigation team, which he described as vigilant and proactive.

“No region is particularly easy to sail in,” he added. “Every port has its challenges.”

Among his more memorable experiences is sailing into Victoria Bay in Hong Kong. “The day or night view is spectacular.”