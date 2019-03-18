Hurtigruten Partners with EAT for Sustainable Cuisine

Hurtigruten will offer its guests healthier food options with a new strategic partnership with EAT Foundation set to reduce food waste and expand menus, giving guests the opportunity to choose more plant-based cuisine, the company announced.

Hurtigruten is committed to bringing sustainability into the galley, and has signed a three-year partnership with EAT Foundation, a non-profit, science-based global platform for food system transformation.

The goal is to improve Hurtigruten’s sustainability efforts along the company’s entire food value chain, as well as broaden the generous on-board food offering to their guests, the company said, in a press release.

“Delicious food and inspiring menus are an important part of the experience when traveling with Hurtigruten. We see a clear tendency whereby our quality-conscious guests are requesting greener food options. Partnering with EAT allows us to supplement our award-winning and highly acclaimed menus, and offer even more wholesome and exquisite on-board options,” said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

Hurtigruten has previously abandoned industrially processed food and removed endangered species from all menus. Instead, Hurtigruten guests get to experience locally sourced food.

“To enable healthy and sustainable diets to become the new norm, it is crucial that companies apply this vision, innovate and realign their food priorities. We’re excited that Hurtigruten takes lead in the cruise-line industry, not only on sustainable sourcing and food waste, but that the future of food can be filling, diverse and delicious. EAT is proud to assist them in developing their ambitious plans,” added Gunhild Stordalen, EAT’s Founder and Executive Chair.

In addition to adding tasteful and healthy food options, EAT scientists and experts will work with the Hurtigruten culinary team to adapt menus to promote appetizing and plant-rich alternatives, and reduce food waste.

Hurtigruten has already committed to reducing food waste by 20 percent by 2021.