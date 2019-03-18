Dream Cruises Adds More Amenities for Palace Guests

Dream Cruises announced new The Palace privileges at a private launch event onboard World Dream on Friday in Hong Kong, unveiling a new array of updated benefits for guests in the brand’s signature, high-end ship-within-a-ship concept across it fleet.

The company is rolling-out an expanded menu of all-inclusive privileges that will provide even more opportunities for pampering and indulgence with luxury culinary delights and a new range of activities as part of World Dream’s exciting enrichment program, The Connoisseurs Circle, the company said.

“Following the successful launch of our new The Palace privileges in Singapore, we are proud to continue to introduce our exclusive signature exclusive luxury enclave in our priority markets in North Asia and Greater China,” said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. “Our expression of “True Asian Luxury”, The Palace experience is distinguished by exemplary hospitality, world-class regional food and beverage delicacies and a compelling roster of enrichment activities in The Connoisseurs Circle – all part of The Palace’s enhanced all-inclusive benefits.”

‘THE PALACE’ SUITE OF FEATURES & BENEFITS:

• ‘The Palace’ features a pro-rated 25,000 gross tons of space within the approximately 151,000 gross ton Dream Class ships for a space ratio of over 80 gross tons per passenger, one of the highest space ratios in the cruise industry

• All-suite accommodations highlighted by approximately 150 luxury suites with access to a private restaurant, lounge, bar, gym, swimming pool, jacuzzi, children’s area and other facilities

• A 1 to 1 crew to passenger ratio for ‘The Palace’, also one of the highest in the cruise industry

• Flawless personal service and attention to detail, including 24-hour butler concierge service

• All-inclusive luxury fine dining featuring creative Asian and Western menus offering a wide selection of attractively presented herbal soups, seafood including abalone, bird’s-nest desserts and other delicacies all created with highest-quality ingredients

• All-inclusive branded premium teas, coffees, wines, champagnes, whiskey and other beverages

• Finest-quality bed linens, duvets, towels and bathrobes by Frette™

• High-quality toiletries including Etro products

• Free shore excursions, movies, music and other services

• Priority embarkation and disembarkation at homeports and destinations

• Priority access to shows, restaurants, spa and other services

• Complimentary pressing service

• Complimentary welcome on board mini bar beverage and snacks

• Welcome on board surprise and delight amenity

• Fresh Flower arrangement in the room for Palace Villas and Penthouses

• Complimentary Internet access throughout the cruise

• Complimentary city shuttle transfers

• Private shore excursions arrangement

• Palace pre-programed phone to request butler concierge service with the touch of a button

NEW SIGNATURE PALACE BENEFITS:

• All-inclusive set meal entitlement at available specialty dining restaurants during meal-times

• Enhanced all-inclusive Seafood Buffet selection in ‘The Palace’ restaurant during all cruises

• Complimentary Premium Beverage package at all bars and inclusive restaurants

• Exclusive Palm Court “Captain’s Welcome Cocktail Party” with Officers

• Crystal Life Café – Expanded Healthy Breakfast and Vegetarian Lunch Options

• Dedicated Palace Kids’ Program

• Dedicated “Connoisseurs Circle” Bespoke Enrichment Program of talks, events and activities including complimentary well-being and fitness classes

• Complimentary choice of selected Palace shore excursions or general shore excursions per port