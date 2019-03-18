Princess Ups Adelaide Program for 2020-2021 Season

Princess Cruises has announced it will operate 20 cruises to and from Adelaide for the 2020-2021 Australian season, calling it the biggest ever cruise industry commitment to South Australia.

Princess Cruises Senior Vice President Asia Pacific Stuart Allison said it featured an unprecedented six roundtrip cruises from Adelaide on the 2,000-guest Sea Princess and 2,670-guest Sapphire Princess, as well as a further 14 one-way itineraries on Sea Princess, Sapphire Princess and the 3,560-guest Majestic Princess.

“This program represents the largest ever financial commitment to South Australia by a cruise line

and will make Adelaide the fastest growing homeport for Princess Cruises in Australia, putting it firmly on the national cruise map,” Allison said.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, David Ridgway, welcomed Princess Cruises’ increased presence in South Australia, which will have significant flow-on economic benefits for the state.

“Princess Cruises’ significant investment follows a record cruise season for South Australia, which saw 82 ships bringing up to 170,000 passengers and crew into our ports and injecting more than $118 million into the local economy,’’ said Minister Ridgway.

The cruise line also announced that d’Arenberg wines would feature across the cruise line’s recently reimagined wine menus.

Adelaide itineraries on offer include two seven-night roundtrip voyages to Tasmania on Sea Princess visiting Burnie, Hobart and Port Arthur, with departures available on November 9 and 30, 2020.

There is also a 14-night roundtrip voyage on Sea Princess exploring the Australian coastline and featuring the ship’s maiden call to Eden as well as visits to Burnie, Hobart, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Melbourne.