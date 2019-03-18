MHA

Puerto Rico Predicts Record Cruise Year

Celebrity Edge

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company reported today that January was a record month in terms of passenger arrivals, with 209,974 cruise passengers for the port of San Juan.

The previous record was set in December 2014, when 202,744 guests visited San Juan.

The country is projecting 1.7 million guests for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, which would make it a record cruise season.

The January numbers were up 28.9 percent, while homeport passenger numbers surged over 50 percent to 57,466 guests

“Puerto Rico continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the tourism industry in the Caribbean and the cruise segment continues to thrive at a steady pace,” said Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, pointing to maiden calls and new itineraries as helping drive business.

