Halton

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches First Japan Sailing

Boudicca

Fred. Olsen has launched its first "Authentic Japan" fly-cruise from Tokyo in January 2021 on the Boudicca.

The itinerary features first-time Fred. Olsen calls in Beppu, Hiroshima and Nagoya, and focuses on authenticity and taking guests closer, the company said.

Ports of call include Tokyo, Japan (overnight stay) – Nagoya, Aichi, Japan – Kobe, Hyogo (overnight stay) – Hiroshima, Japan – Beppu, Oita, Japan – Nagasaki, Japan – Keelung (Taipei), Taiwan – Hong Kong (overnight stay)

For guests booking early, before May 31, Fred. Olsen is offering a special package in which gratuities are covered.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 262,650 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Winter 18-19

CIN Winter

In This Edition:

Operations

Drydocks

North America

Food+Beverage

China

Water

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide