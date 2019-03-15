Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches First Japan Sailing

Fred. Olsen has launched its first "Authentic Japan" fly-cruise from Tokyo in January 2021 on the Boudicca.

The itinerary features first-time Fred. Olsen calls in Beppu, Hiroshima and Nagoya, and focuses on authenticity and taking guests closer, the company said.

Ports of call include Tokyo, Japan (overnight stay) – Nagoya, Aichi, Japan – Kobe, Hyogo (overnight stay) – Hiroshima, Japan – Beppu, Oita, Japan – Nagasaki, Japan – Keelung (Taipei), Taiwan – Hong Kong (overnight stay)

For guests booking early, before May 31, Fred. Olsen is offering a special package in which gratuities are covered.