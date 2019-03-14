Chantiers de l'Atlantique To Open Training Facility

Chantiers de l'Atlantique will launch its own training facility, L’École Chantiers de l’Atlantique, to sustain the skills needed at the shipyard, the company said in a prepared statement.

The facility will offer training courses in metal work, carpenter, welder and pipefitter jobs, for which the current labor market is not sufficient to cover recruitment needs.

The program is designed to offer skills training to new employees as well as enabling current employees to maintain their skills.

The goal is to train some 50 persons per year by 2022, offering 80% practical training in real work situations, taught by professionals from the shipyard.

A dedicated structure is being developed to house the school at the yard. With 450 square meters, the center will be outfitted with the same technical equipment used in the workshops.

The first set of students will be accepted in the fall.