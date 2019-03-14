Vantage Cruise Lines Confirms SunStone Newbuild Ocean Explorer

Vantage Deluxe World Travel has confirmed that Vantage Cruise Lines will take delivery of the new Ocean Explorer in March of 2021.

The ship is one of SunStone’s Infinity-class newbuilds being built in China.

In its inaugural year, the five-star Ocean Explorer will navigate worldwide with 20 itineraries beginning in Asia, through Europe, a transatlantic passage to North America, down to Central and South America, and make its way down to Antarctica, providing true synergy between luxury travel and expedition cruising, the company said.

“We are thrilled to add this new small ship ocean cruising vessel to our fleet, and to surround our Vantage travelers in ultimate luxury as they explore their dream destinations,” said Henry R. Lewis, Founder & Owner, Vantage Deluxe World Travel. “The Ocean Explorer will be a ship that caters to those who appreciate relaxed casual luxury, but who also enjoy the thrill of exploration and adventure.”