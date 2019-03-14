Mystic Names Carla Bruni, Former French First Lady as Godmother of World Explorer

Mystic Cruises has announced that former French First Lady Carla Bruni will be the godmother of its first ship, the World Explorer, which will be christened April 6 in Portugal.

Bruni, who married then French President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, had a long and successful career as a supermodel, before embracing music both as a singer and as a songwriter. The French-Italian artist has several gold and platinum albums to her name and will perform some of the songs of her latest album, French Touch, during the christening event.

Mário Ferreira, Mystic Cruises’ CEO, explains that he invited Bruni to act as godmother as she embodies the “sophistication and elegance of European design that we put to the ship’s development. As godmothers of our vessels, we always invite someone that through her work and career represents the ship’s spirit. Bruni, in her work as model and singer, as well as the work she has done with charities across the world, is the perfect ambassador to our ship”.

The World Explorer will be the company’s first expedition ocean cruise ship and will offer luxury cruises and expeditions around the world. According to a prepared statement, the ship design is focused on offering unique and authentic experiences to its guests, and visit smaller ports and, unlike larger cruise ships, to dock closer to the historic centers of cities, offering new experiences and new destination in areas such as the Mediterranean, the Baltic, Greenland and the Norwegian Fjords.

Equipped with environmentally sustainable and top of the line technology, the World Explorer is the first of several ships to be built by the Portuguese company for its expeditionary cruise line.

Last November Mystic Cruises announced the order of two more ships for its expedition fleet to be delivered in 2020 and 2021. The company also opened its first U.S. offices this quarter.