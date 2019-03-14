Poseidon Expeditions Appoints GAC as UK Agent

Poseidon Expeditions are coming to the United Kingdom with the 114-guest Sea Spirit and the company has appointed GAC as its national agent.

Poseidon Expeditions is the latest cruise company to select GAC UK as its agent, joining other operators such as Ponant, Fred Olsen and Grand Circle Cruise Line.

The Sea Spirit will take GAC UK to 25 ports on the Isles of May and Noss, Bass Rock, Grutness, Moussa, Llandudno, St Kilda and more, to arrange berths, timings, attractions and itineraries.

Some of the calls are to uninhabited islands, where careful enquiries and arrangements have been made to establish ownership and permission to land the guests.

Angelica Vorea, CEO of Poseidon Expeditions, said: “In 2019, we expanded the geographic scope of our cruise destinations with the inclusion of the British Isles. The Sea Spirit will be visiting coastal areas and smaller islands, inaccessible to larger vessels, keeping with our mission of providing our guests with a destination-focused experience, combining a high standard of onboard comfort and service with the spirit of adventure. We look forward to this new cooperation with GAC, which will provide our guests with an exceptional experience in the UK.”

Fergus Poole, GAC UK’s Cruise Manager, added: “With a 300 percent increase in cruise calls for 2019, along with the expansion of the range of our cruise products to include baggage distribution and ground handling services, we look forward to forging close ties with Poseidon Expeditions, and many other cruise lines in the years to come.”