RWS Entertainment and Virgin Voyages Announce Global Casting Tour

Virgin Voyages and their Creative Collective, tasked with curating original and uniquely Virgin entertainment experiences, have announced a worldwide casting tour for the company’s inaugural season. Virgin said it is seeking best in-class performers and personalities who will bring to life bespoke experiences, created exclusively for the new adult-by-design cruise line, launching its first ship, the Scarlet Lady, in April 2020.

In partnership with RWS Entertainment Group, the casting search for talent to star in the Creative Collective’s first-run original programming begins on March 27 in New York City before traveling to Europe, Australia and back to the United States. Rehearsals are scheduled to begin in January 2020.

The complete audition tour schedule is: March 27-29, New York City; April 2-5, London; April 8-9, Berlin; April 12-13, Sydney; April 15-16, Melbourne; April 22-23, Orlando; April 25-26, Chicago; and April 28-May 1, Las Vegas.

“Just like our sister brands in the Virgin family, our diverse crew is what makes us great,” said Richard Kilman, vice president, entertainment for Virgin Voyages. “We don’t just want a performer, we want incredible people to join us and bring their true selves. Our Creative Collective will be attending auditions as well as directing rehearsals and installing our shows onboard Scarlet Lady, so these artists will have the opportunity to work with some of the best in the business.”

Virgin Voyages Creative Collective in Entertainment includes The 7 Fingers, Randy Weiner, Ani Taj and Sam Pinkleton, PigPen Theatre Co., Roslyn Hart and Alfredo Guenzani, and the SPARK Cooperative. Additionally, in breaking with cruise tradition, Virgin said it will replace the traditional cruise director role with a cast of dynamic personalities to headline “Happenings” around the ship, including drag performers, artists/painters, fitness gurus, foodies and more.

The Virgin Voyages Creative Collective and RWS will be casting for original shows, which they described as follows: A soon-to-be-announced production by award-winning producer Randy Weiner (Queen of the Night, The Donkey Show, Sleep No More); UNTITLED DANCESHOWPARTYTHING, Sam Pinkleton and Ani Taj’s hype music video disguised as an absurdist style dance party; and Phantom Folktales,a collection of song-driven micro plays created by PigPen Theatre Co. that seemingly appear out of thin air throughout the ship, and disappear just as quickly.

Other shows are Ships in the Night, an emotion-filled contemporary experience telling its story with cutting-edge digital projection, interwoven with the authenticity of the human condition, made possible through collaboration with innovative circus company, The 7 Fingers; Duel Reality, which examines the age-old tale of Romeo & Juliet with a modern twist featuring acrobatic storytelling, also from The 7 Fingers; and Never Sleep Alone, a participatory show featuring the straight-talking relationship therapist, Dr. Alex Shiller, by producers Roslyn Hart and Alfredo Guenzani.

In line with the company’s different approach to life at sea, Virgin said it seeks to break down the 4th wall and invite talent to incorporate their own unique personalities and passions to the ship and its programming. This approach extends to how Virgin Voyages treats their artists.

“RWS prides itself on being a company of bold makers and mold breakers, which aligns with the game-changing style of Virgin Voyages,” said Ryan Stana, CEO and Founder of RWS Entertainment Group. “We are inspired by the brand’s avant-garde approach to entertainment and the RWS vision, passion and our full service, turnkey capabilities make aligning with another forward-thinking company a natural fit.”

RWS Entertainment Group will serve as the premiere production services partner for the Virgin Voyages Creative Collective, providing a full scope of production services including the global casting tour, rehearsals at their newly renovated and expanded state-of-the-art studios, housing at RWS’ apartment complex and onboarding for all artists hired for Virgin Voyages.