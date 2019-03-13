Royal Caribbean International Releases 2020-2021 Program

Royal Caribbean International has announced its 2020-2021 winter itineraries. Among the highlights, the Adventure of the Seas will homeport in Galveston, sailing four- and five-day cruises, alongside the Liberty of the Seas sailing seven days.

The Enchantment of the Seas will sail south for the winter to homeport in San Juan for the first time, following her summer season in Galveston. She will be sailing seven-night itineraries in addition to the Freedom of the Seas, which sails year-round from San Juan.

The Explorer of the Seas will return to Miami for five and nine-night cruises.

The Independence of the Seas will return to Port Everglades in November 2020, sailing four and five nights to the Western Caribbean and Nassau.

The Vision of the Seas will be offering 10- and 11-night cruises from Port Everglades to the Southern Caribbean.

The Rhapsody of the Seas returns to her longtime homeport of Tampa in 2020. Also returning to Tampa will be the Brilliance of the Seas on a mix of four- and five-night sailings to the Western Caribbean.