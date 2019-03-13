Carnival Mardi Gras To Introduce New Stateroom Designs

Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled stateroom designs for the Carnival Mardi Gras, slated to enter service in August 2020. According to Carnival, the staterooms will reflect new and innovative design practices that are ergonomically-friendly and maximize visual space, clean lines, surfaces and storage.

“We took a unique approach to our stateroom design with Mardi Gras, utilizing DCA Design International, which is well known for innovative product design and partnered them with Miami-based interior architect Studio Dado,” said Ben Clement, Carnival’s senior vice president of newbuilds. “DCA employed a thoughtful guest-centric approach gleaned from observations of how our guests use their space in conjunction with their vast experience in product design to make the staterooms as comfortable and functional as possible.”

Distinguished by muted turquoise hues, the staterooms’ are enhanced by design touches that include: Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors on nearly all verandahs for easier balcony access; new sofas that “flip” into a bed and foot stools that open up for storage; clear glass doors on the in-room mini-refrigerators to see what’s inside; more 110V power outlets and USB connections both on the vanity and by the bed, as well as more shelf space to accommodate electronic devices; flexible bedside reading lamps that allow guests to read without disturbing others; a larger, customizable wardrobe with two pull-out bins, a sliding shoe rack, folding shelves and storage under the bed for luggage.

Spacious bathrooms feature glass shower doors, a first for the line, along with an in-shower shaving bar.

The Mardi Gras will offer the widest variety of accommodations of any Carnival ship with more than 70 percent of staterooms featuring an ocean view or balcony, along with 300 pairs of connecting staterooms, for large families or groups.

In addition to the newly redesigned staterooms with more balcony, ocean view and interior choices than ever before (for Carnival), the Mardi Gras will also offer features introduced on Carnival’s Vista-class including: The tropics-inspired Havana staterooms feature vibrant interiors and an outdoor patio space. These staterooms have access to an exclusive open deck with sun loungers, Cuban-themed bar and relaxation pool.

Extra-roomy Family Harbor accommodations will have a nautical décor and are located near Camp Ocean, the children’s facility, and have access to the Family Harbor Lounge, an exclusive spot with breakfast and snacks throughout the day, plus board games, family movies, video games and more.

Cloud 9 Spa staterooms feature exclusive, soothing décor, spa bathrobes and slippers as well as Elemis toiletries. These accommodations offer privileges to the ship’s spa.

The Mardi Gras will also offer the most suites of any Carnival ship, a total of more than 180 of varying size and locations. Details on the ship’s suites and amenities will be announced in mid-April, including the premium level Carnival Excel Suites, which will include a set of exclusive features and offerings.

Currently under construction, the Mardi Gras is slated to enter service in Europe Aug. 31, 2020, before repositioning to New York for a series of voyages then shift to Port Canaveral for year-round seven-day Caribbean cruises beginning in Oct. 2020.