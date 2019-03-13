Jalesh Takes Delivery of Karnika

Jalesh Cruises has taken delivery of the Karnika in Singapore as the vessel wrapped up her P&O Australia career as the Pacific Jewel.

The vessel, which is the first in the fleet of the multi-destination cruise line Jalesh Cruises, will reach Mumbai on April 17 and be named on April 19.

Jalesh said it is the first premiere cruise line catering to the Indian domestic and international cruise business.

Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO, Zen Cruises, said" “Today marks an important day for the Indian cruise tourism industry with the acceptance of Jalesh Cruises first ship. We are going to offer a memorable vacation to passengers on board with exotic culinary experiences, international hospitality and best of entertainment shows at high seas. With Karnika, we mark the beginning of memorable cruise holidays that will bring joy and delight to the Indian and global community.”

The Karnika will drydock in Singapore for an extensive refurbishment to customize the ship to suit Indians travelers.

It will then sail from Singapore to Colombo via Kochi, New Mangalore, Goa and finally arrive in Mumbai on April 17.

The ship will be sailing initially between Mumbai and Goa in April and May before offering Middle East cruises.

Between May and September cruise passengers will have a choice of itineraries between Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Muscat and Sir Ban Yas Island.