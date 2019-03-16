March Cruise Calls in American Samoa

Cruise ship visits for March kicked off last weekend with the arrival in Pago Pago Harbor of the MSC Magnifica on her maiden call, according to the American Samoa Visitors Bureau. The call is part of the Magnifica’s world cruise program.

The next caller was Oceania Cruises Regatta on March 11 coming from Apia, Samoa. The ship was on a 32-night cruise from Sydney to Los Angeles.

The final ship to call this month will be the Celebrity Solstice on her maiden visit March 23. She is on a 13 night cruise from Auckland, New Zealand. Arriving at 8:00 am the Solstice comes from Apia and will depart at 5:00 pm for Vava'u, Tonga.

(Photo: Miss American Samoa, Magalita Johnson and Captain Marco Massa of the MSC Magnifca)