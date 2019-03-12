P&O Cruises New TV Commercial Promises ‘Unexpected Rich Experiences’

P&O Cruises new TV commercial featuring actor and comedian Rob Brydon begins to air this week to coincide with the launch of the cruise line’s new winter 2020-2021 program.

The new TV campaign ‘Souvenirs’ seeks to connect with a new segment of British holidaymakers, guests looking for more enriching travel experiences, but who may have not yet considered a cruise, P&O stated.

According to the cruise line, ‘Souvenirs’ paints a picture of a more authentic travel experience that allows guests to immerse themselves in the local culture and natural beauty of Dubai and Arabian Gulf - celebrating an enriching travel experience many may not associate with a cruise holiday.

Featuring Rob Brydon’s character Huw and his fictional wife Jenny, the footage is intended to be more reflective and original, as he reveals a slightly more serious side compared to previous commercials.

The film is shot in Oman, as part of the P&O Cruises Dubai and Arabian Gulf itinerary. From haggling with the local market owners, off-roading on desert dunes, playing football with the local children, scuba-diving with turtles and exploring architecturally striking mosques, the film is said to be full of local culture and experiences to be enjoyed on shore.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow, said: “Our new advert helps us to challenge tired stereotypes, by highlighting the exciting and enviable experiences our guests can enjoy on a P&O Cruises holiday. As we launch our new ship Iona and begin to reshape the market, it’s a great example of how we are also changing the way we communicate with guests past, present and future.”

The new TV commercial is being rolled out across TV with 30, 40 and 90 second versions as well as digital and social channels, starting this week. It is also supported by a new brand look also within print and digital.