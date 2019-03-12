Carnival Freedom Undergoes Multi-Million Dollar Drydock

The Carnival Freedom has undergone a multi-million-dollar renovation adding a variety of new guest experiences, including a new WaterWorks aqua park, enhanced dining options, such as a re-branded Deli and Bonsai Sushi Express, expanded retail spaces, a new miniature golf course and more.

The updated spaces on the Freedom were added during a three-week drydock that took place at the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

The renovation is part of Carnival Cruise Line’s $2 billion ship enhancement program, adding Fun Ship 2.0 innovations across the fleet.

Carnival said that the new features complement the wide array of existing experiences on board the Freedom, including Guy’s Burger Joint, the BlueIguana Tequila Bar, the RedFrog Rum Bar, and the BlueIguana Cantina, along with a classic American steakhouse, the Punchliner Comedy Club, the cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar, and the Caribbean-inspired RedFrog Pub.

Family-friendly options include Seuss at Sea operated exclusively with Dr. Seuss Enterprises that includes the Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast with The Cat in The Hat and Friends and an all-ages reading venue called Dr. Seuss Bookville, along with fun supervised programming for kids ages 2-17.

Following the drydock, the Freedom has resumed its year-round schedule of six- and seven-day Caribbean cruises from Galveston that visit top destinations in Jamaica, Mexico, Belize and Grand Cayman.