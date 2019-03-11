Vision of the Seas Again Sailing from Galveston

Royal Caribbean International’s Vision of the Seas once again began its homeport seasonal from the Port of Galveston with a five-day Western Caribbean cruise on Monday.

“We are delighted to have Vision of the Seas back in Galveston even if for a short time. Her return of is good for the Island and the Port since it fortifies Royal Caribbean’s commitment to Galveston and the Texas and Midwest cruise market,” said Rodger Rees, CEO and Port Director. “We are also excited and looking forward to welcoming her sister ship, Enchantment of the Seas this upcoming May.”

The ship first joined the largest cruise ship in the state of Texas, Royal Caribbean International’s Liberty of the Seas, back in November of 2017, the port said.

She sailed on 35 four- and five-day cruises to the Western Caribbean during the 201-/2018 winter season.

The Vision of the Seas has an overall length of 915 feet and the Port anticipates an average of 2,150 passengers per cruise, and sailings four-, five- and seven-night cruises from Galveston.

On May 6, the Enchantment of the Seas will reposition from Port Canaveral to join Liberty of the Seas, offering four- and five-night cruises that will complement Liberty's seven-night Caribbean vacations.

These cruises will include ports of call in Cozumel, Puerto Costa Maya, and the Yucatan.

These 51 cruises will result in an estimated 120,000 additional passengers leaving on cruises from Galveston during the 2019 cruise season, the port said.