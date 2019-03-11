Glory Sea Arrested in China

Ship Arrest

According to Chinese sources, the Glory Sea from Diamond Cruises has been arrested in port following a wage dispute.

Crew members from the Diamond Cruises operated vessel reportedly sounded alarm to the Shanghai Maritime Court due to missed payroll and other related services earlier this month.

The Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration and the Shanghai Coastal Defense Inspection Team have since arrested the vessel.

Diamond Cruises operates a one-ship cruise line in the domestic Chinese market, sailing the 832-guest Glory Sea since 2016.

The ship was originally built for Royal Olympic Cruises as the Olympia Explorer, launching in 2001.

