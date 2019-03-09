The Port of San Diego Generated $9.4 Billion For Local Economy in 2017

The Port of San Diego has announced that it generated $9.4 billion for the local economy in 2017, its latest economic impact report released this week.

According to the port, 2017 saw a 13 percent increase over two years, and a 22 percent increase over four years. There were more than 44,300 jobs on the waterfront, including shipbuilding and cargo handling, tourism and hospitality jobs. Through a multiplier effect, approximately one in 30 San Diego County jobs were generated by the port.

“The results of the study reinforce the significant roles the Port of San Diego plays in contributing to our regional economy,” said Port Chairman Garry Bonelli in a prepared statement. “As an economic engine, our port provides good-paying jobs to tens of thousands of our residents. At the same time, our bay offers a spectacular recreational playground while the port champions protections for our diverse ecosystem.”

The 2017 Economic Impact Report is the eighth study of its kind commissioned by the port since 1992. The report examines the economic activity that takes place on, or is directly attributable to, the 34 miles of waterfront cared for by the port (military installations and the San Diego International Airport make up most of the other 20 miles).

Among the findings, the cruise ship terminals experienced a 14 percent increase in activity, with 88 cruise calls and passenger throughput of about 244,000 in 2017.

Other findings showed that the Port’s two cargo terminals processed over 1.8 million tons of cargo (included more than 370,000 automobiles and more than 100 million bananas per month.); waterfront jobs and business operations generated approximately 70,000 total jobs throughout the region, a 3 percent increase over two years; the growth in direct employment attributable to the port increased by 1.6 percent over two years, while direct economic impact increased by 3.7 percent; economic activity on San Diego Bay and along the port’s surrounding waterfront generated more than $140 million in property, sales and hotel taxes (collected by the port’s five member cities and the County of San Diego. The port does not assess/collect taxes.)

Six pilot projects launched since 2017 through the port’s Blue Economy Incubator Program include shellfish aquaculture operations, vessel washing technology, copper remediation, and smart marina optimization.