Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Fincantieri Signs Agreement with Genova Industrie Navali

The Seabourn Ovation under construction at Fincantieri

Genova Industrie Navali (GIN) and Fincantieri have reached a cooperation agreement covering different areas, from newbuildings, to ship repair, conversions and outfitting.

GIN was founded in 2008 from the merger of two shipyards in Genoa, T. Mariotti and San Giorgio del Porto.

The agreement provides for the acquisition by Fincantieri of a minority stake in GIN Group’s holding company and an option for a minority stake in T. Mariotti.

Fincantieri said in a prepared statement that its stake will bolster GIN’s balance sheet and enable it to overcome market challenges, especially in the field of small and medium-sized luxury cruise ship construction.

GIN is described as operating in the ships and mega yachts segment - from construction, to repairs, refits and ship recycling.

The group has assets in the ports of Genoa for ship repair, Marseille (including the largest drydock in the Mediterranean), and Piombino dedicated to shipbuilding and recycling.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

124 Ships | 265,166 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Annual Report (2)

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide