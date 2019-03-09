Brooklyn Yard in New York City Seeking Developer and User of Pier

The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation (BNYDC) is seeking expressions of interest from entities interested in leasing and redeveloping Pier D in the Brooklyn Navy Yard for maritime uses.

BNYDC stated envisions that the selected tenant for Pier D will have the unique opportunity to leverage public funds toward rebuilding and fitting out the pier to support maritime operations on the city’s waterfront within the manufacturing ecosystem of the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The City has allocated capital funds intended to be used for design and construction of a new pier suited to the selected tenant’s needs. In anticipation of this partnership, BNYDC said it will handle permitting and approvals for demolition of the existing pier and stabilization of its bulkhead so that the site is turned over ready for new construction.

BNYDC seeks expressions of interest that align with its vision for Pier D, which has four principal aspects: reconstruction for maritime use; job creation through construction and operation of the pier; resilience to storm surges, floods, and other aspects of climate change; and the ability for the tenant to oversee construction. Although BNYDC may be open to other arrangements.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation is a not-for-profit corporation that serves as the real estate developer and property manager of the Brooklyn Navy Yard on behalf of its owner, the City of New York. The 300-acre industrial park on the Brooklyn waterfront is home to over 400 businesses employing more than 9,000 people and generates over $2 billion per year in economic impact for New York City.

BNYDC’s stated mission is to fuel New York City’s economic vitality by creating and preserving quality jobs, growing the city’s modern industrial sector and its businesses, and connecting the local community with the economic opportunity and resources of the yard.