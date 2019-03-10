GEA Receives First Cruise Order For New Separator

GEA has announced that its new marine separator, that was introduced last fall, has so far generated 20 orders for two cruise ships.

With a claimed degree of efficiency of more than 96 percent and a savings potential of up to 30,000 kWh per year, an integrated direct drive is the heart of the new separator series, according to GEA. The direct drive with its synchronous motor requires no belt or clutch. Spindle and motor are available for the first time as modular exchange drive units. This simplifies installation and maintenance of the machine immensely, GEA stated. The separator is accessible from all sides. The space requirement onboard is reduced by 50 percent.

According to GEA, the modular exchange drive unit has an operating life up to 16,000 hours and unplanned maintenance is virtually eliminated, cutting maintenance time onboard by up to 90 percent.

GEA customers receive an OEM-certified, exchangeable drive unit worldwide at a location of their choice.

While GEA did not release the names of the ships or the shipyard, the company stated that the new separator is compact and thus space-saving, offering increased output per square meter of floor space, and with intelligent connectivity.