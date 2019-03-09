Bahamas Paradise Announces ARTSEA Cruise

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced the first-ever ARTSEA, a new art experience at sea.

Internationally-recognized artists including Jose Sabate "PEZ", The London Police and Dasic Fernandez and more, who will be in South Florida for the annual Winter Music Conference, will join Miami’s Afrobeta and South African icon DJ Wags for a one-of-a-kind, art-centric cruise experience.

Guests can extend their Winter Music Conference festivities (taking place March 25-31) with an art getaway where EDM meets graffiti, to be experienced both onboard and on the picturesque beaches of Grand Bahama Island, the company said.

The cruise leaves on April 2 from Palm Beach.

“We at Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line aren’t afraid to color outside the lines with new and unique cruise offerings never-before seen in the industry,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa. “ARTSEA will provide Palm Beach locals, Winter Music Conference attendees and other travelers with the chance to experience this momentous sailing and witness live work from some of South Florida’s internationally-renowned street artists both onboard and on Grand Bahama Island.”

Guests will have the opportunity to view these artists create masterpieces during the trip.

Once on the island, guests can head to the Bahamas Adventures’ all-inclusive beachside property hosted by proprietor Cesar Ochoa and continue to witness art come to life.

Huge, colorful murals will be painted all over the property mimicking Wynwood Walls in Miami, according to a statement.

Internationally-recognized PEZ will be showcasing his paintings alongside Chilean-born Dasic Fernandez and Venezuelan-born, Miami-based Slomo, known for his use of spray can work with color overlays and abstract pieces.

The London Police will also be joining and recently celebrated 10 strong years in the art world with work that has graced streets and galleries in 35 countries during this time

Illustrator and painter Christian Saravia “Golden” will also be in attendance for the trip alongside ARTSEA Curator and Producer Joseph Risolia.

While onboard, guests can look forward to electro-pop duo Afrobeta offering the latest music and DJ Wags, who has been playing at the Winter Music Conference since 2012.