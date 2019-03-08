Dream Cruises Launches One Day Sailings Between Guangzhou and Hong Kong

Dream Cruises announced the launch of the “One Day Greater Bay Cruise” onthe World Dream that will link Guangzhou and Hong Kong and also help boost the cruise economy in the Greater Bay Area, the company said.

Guests will be able to experience the World Dream and the Greater Bay Area at a very affordable price of RMB 499 per person.

Guests can choose to depart every Friday from Guangzhou (Nansha) to Hong Kong or every Sunday from Hong Kong to Guangzhou (Nansha).

During the product promotion period from March to June 2019, every passenger will also receive a voucher worth HKD100 for consumption on board.

“Our new itinerary is perfect for first time guests who would like to experience a cruise without the usual time and financial commitment of a regular length voyage,” said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines. “However, even with the shorter duration, our guests can still indulge in the many amenities onboard World Dream including world-class dining, comprehensive leisure and entertainment facilities, duty free shopping and even a unique and breathtaking vantage point to view the spectacular Hong Kong/Zhuhai/Macau Bridge.”

Dream Cruises began to deploy its ships to Guangzhou (Nansha), Shenzhen (Shekou) and Hong Kong in 2016 to operate cruises originating from the Greater Bay Area.