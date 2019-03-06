Mason to Leave Crystal CFO Post

Crystal Cruises announced that CFO Donald Mason will be leaving the company on April 1 to join a company outside the cruise industry.

Mason has served as chief financial officer (CFO) since 2015, working alongside Crystal executives and Crystal’s parent company, Genting Hong Kong, to manage the company’s growing portfolio.

“Donald will be greatly missed at Crystal. He has been integral to our ongoing success in many ways including navigating through our expansion,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “He is an expert in the nuances of the cruise industry, and is a true pleasure to work with. We wish him the very best and thank him for his teamwork and dedication to Crystal.”

Adds Mason, “It has been a privilege to be part of the Crystal Family, and while I’m excited about my new opportunity, I will always be proud of the team here and the standard of excellence they maintain every day. I have no doubt that the team, guided by Tom’s outstanding leadership, will continue to succeed and excel in the luxury travel industry.”

Crystal has hired a firm to conduct a search for its next chief financial officer.