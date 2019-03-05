Windstar Opens Bookings on Star Breeze and Legend Following Stretches

Windstar Cruises is opening bookings on its stretched Star Breeze and Star Legend that include new itineraries and for the first-time ever a departure from Miami and a new cruise from San Diego.

Guests and vacationers can now find specific information and reserve accommodations on Star Breeze and Star Legend itineraries scheduled following the company's $250 million Star Plus Initiative.

The two enhanced ships will feature new suites, restaurants, public spaces, spa and fitness centers, pool, amenities and even new more environmentally sensitive engines that will propel them to many new itineraries and calls at new ports, the company said, in a prepared statement.

The Star Breeze Star Plus Inaugural voyage will take place from Miami to Colón, Panama on March 20, 2020. The sailing from Miami will be a first for the Seattle-based company.

The Star Breeze and Star Legend will sail in areas including Iceland, Northern Europe, the British Isles/Ireland, Greece/Turkey/Crete, Israel/Egypt/Malta, the Cote D’Azur, Alaska, the Panama Canal, Mexico/Baja and the first ever call at San Diego in the U.S. and as well as the Caribbean.

Some itineraries will also feature transits of the famous Corinth Canal.

“The Star Plus Initiative is not about size -- it’s about offering our guests more of what they love about Windstar without changing the DNA of the brand or the ships’ ability to visit those special small ports and waterways of the world,” said John Delaney, president of Windstar Cruises.