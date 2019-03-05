Hurtigruten’s Lofoten Celebrating 55 Years Today

Hurtigruten’s Loften is celebrating 55 years today since the ship launched service from Bergen in 1964.

During these 55 years, the ship has sailed approx. 4.3 million nautical miles or 8 million kilometers.

According to Hurtigruten, the original Burmeister & Wain main engine has passed a record 325,000 operating hours.

Built by Akers Mek. Verksted in Oslo, the Lofoten was delivered to Vesteraalens Dampskibsselskab – VDS– on Feb. 27, 1964.

The ship has had different owners and there have been different funnel logos during these years, but the Lofoten has mainly been part of the coastal service between Bergen and Kirkenes all these years.

Today the ship belongs to Hurtigruten, and to emphasize her history, sails with the original VDS funnel logo as the company’s first ship, the D/S Vesteraalen, had in 1893.