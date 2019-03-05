Halton

Oceanwide Expeditions Launches 2020 Arctic Season

Hondius

Oceanwide Expeditions has officially launched its Arctic 2020 expedition cruise program, unveiling its full range of itineraries in Svalbard, Greenland, and Northern Norway, the company said. 

Included in these itineraries are possible landing sites, potential wildlife encounters, and the many exciting and exploratory activities the company offers in the world’s wildest and northernmost wildernesses aboard the new Hondius. 

The Arctic program for 2020 visits the Spitsbergen area of Svalbard, eastern Greenland and the shores of Northern Norway.

Depending on the location visited, passengers can enjoy such invigorating activities as kayaking, hiking, ski mountaineering, snowshoeing, scuba diving, photo workshops, and the many special activities offered to passengers of the Hondius, among which are engaging and informative workshops on a wide range of polar subjects, the company said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 262,650 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Winter 18-19

CIN Winter

In This Edition:

Operations

Drydocks

North America

Food+Beverage

China

Water

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Seatrade Cruise Global
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report