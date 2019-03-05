Oceanwide Expeditions Launches 2020 Arctic Season

Oceanwide Expeditions has officially launched its Arctic 2020 expedition cruise program, unveiling its full range of itineraries in Svalbard, Greenland, and Northern Norway, the company said.

Included in these itineraries are possible landing sites, potential wildlife encounters, and the many exciting and exploratory activities the company offers in the world’s wildest and northernmost wildernesses aboard the new Hondius.

The Arctic program for 2020 visits the Spitsbergen area of Svalbard, eastern Greenland and the shores of Northern Norway.

Depending on the location visited, passengers can enjoy such invigorating activities as kayaking, hiking, ski mountaineering, snowshoeing, scuba diving, photo workshops, and the many special activities offered to passengers of the Hondius, among which are engaging and informative workshops on a wide range of polar subjects, the company said.