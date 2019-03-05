Coral Adventurer Completes Sea Trials

The new 120-guest Coral Adventurer passed its set of sea trials over the weekend as the VARD-built ship inches closer to its delivery and official launch ceremony set for April in Singapore.

Joined by a team of 12 senior staff from Coral Expeditions’ Cairns headquarters, representatives from the shipyard and various system manufacturers, the vessel was put through her paces amidst rough sea conditions, the company said.

Coral Expeditions Executive Director Paul Chacko said: “The Coral Expeditions team, lead by Group GM Mark Fifield, has worked closely with the shipyard to ensure the vessel meets our requirements for extended expeditions in remote areas. We have drawn on three decades of building and operating our own ships to ensure we get it right.

“While we could have easily justified a bigger ship, we restricted her to 120 passengers, which we feel is the limit for a true expedition experience. With this successful build behind us, the company is poised to further develop its new-build program to cater for growing demand for a quality product.”

Following final touches, including the installation of a collection of Australian art and photographs, the Coral Adventurer will begin her sold-out maiden voyage from Singapore to Darwin on April 24.

Also tested during the sea trials were the unique dual Xplorer tenders, a key and trademark feature of all Coral Expedition ships, which can be quickly deployed due to a complex hydraulic mechanism. This enables all passengers to be quickly sent off to a remote beach or a village pier in open comfort.

The vessel also carries eight zodiacs and enough kayaks for guest enjoyment ensuring that quality of expedition experience and time ashore remain the companies unique selling point in the market, according to a company release.