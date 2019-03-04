Cunard today unveiled its Oceans of Discovery voyage program for November 2020 through May 2021, featuring Full World Voyages and in-depth itineraries in Japan and Australia..

The Cunard fleet, including Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria, and the Queen Mary 2, will call at 94 destinations in 38 different countries, including four maiden calls in Japan, Taiwan and New Zealand.

In 2021, Cunard will continue the tradition of world cruising by operating world voyages on two ships: the Queen Mary 2 will offer the classic East-West voyage to Australia and Asia, Southern Africa, the Indian Ocean, Arabian Gulf and the Mediterranean; the Queen Victoria will travel the globe with a westbound circumnavigation via the Panama Canal. The Queen Elizabeth will carry out exotic voyages with regionally-focused itineraries in Australia and Japan.

“Now is a perfect time to book your winter 2020-2021 journeys on Cunard,” said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. “We offer our legendary westbound circumnavigation World Cruise on Queen Victoria, the classic East-West voyage on Queen Mary 2, and exotic sailings on Queen Elizabeth. By far, these voyages represent incredible opportunities to see the world in style, only on Cunard.”

Queen Mary 2’s 2021 deployment features:

• The World Voyage, by Cunard

• Grand Voyages, by Cunard and Regions, by Cunard

• 45 voyage combinations ranging from three to 113 nights

• Over 47,000 nautical miles

• 37 ports in 22 countries

• Overnight stays in Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and a double overnight in Cape Town

• Transit of the Suez Canal

• 34 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Queen Victoria’s 2021 deployment features:

• The World Voyage, by Cunard

• Grand Voyages, by Cunard and Regions, by Cunard

• 38 voyage combinations ranging from two to 112 nights

• Over 41,000 nautical miles

• 39 ports in 24 countries

• Overnight stays in San Francisco, Honolulu, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore and Cape Town

• Scenic cruising through the Panama Canal

• 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Queen Elizabeth’s 2021 deployment features:

• Grand Voyages, by Cunard and Regions, by Cunard.

• 82 voyage combinations ranging from two to 39 nights

• Over 49,000 nautical miles

• 46 ports in 10 countries

• Maiden calls in Lyttleton and New Plymouth, New Zealand; Hualien, Taiwan; and Miyakojima, Japan

• Overnight stays in Auckland, Wellington, Hobart, Singapore and Hong Kong

• Scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

• 24 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

In addition to Cunard’s 2021 winter program, Cunard also rolled out additional cruises on the Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria. These include Queen Mary 2’s sseven-night Transatlantic Crossings departing December 8 and 15, 2020, January 3 and April 19, 2021; and a 12-night Caribbean roundtrip sailing out of New York departing December 22, 2020. In both January and April 2021, Queen Victoria will offer two- and four-night short break voyages from Southampton and Hamburg.