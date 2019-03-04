To celebrate Dr. Seuss’ 115th birthday, Carnival Cruise Line hosted a family-friendly event onboard Carnival Splendor in Long Beach for 100 kids from the local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Dr. Seuss’ birthday festivities extended across the Carnival fleet and included a balloon drop and moment for birthday cake and sweets on each ship, the company said.

Carnival also encouraged young guests to write their own birthday wishes and granted 115 wishes across its 26 ships.

The event on the Splendor featured a special reading of “Horton Hears a Who!” by singer, dancer and television personality Joey Fatone.

The event included a breakfast with Dr. Seuss characters delighting attendees as they indulged in Green Eggs and Ham, red and white pancake stacks resembling The Cat in the Hat’s signature striped hat and other colorful creations, as well as, face painting and other activities.

In conjunction with the event and in the spirit of supporting today’s youth, Carnival also made a $10,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, an organization that helps children of all ages reach their full potential through fun and educational programming year-round.

“At Carnival Cruise Line we are all about providing new and exciting ways for our guests to Choose Fun and what a better way to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ 115th birthday than with a creative and memorable event honoring the world’s most famous children’s author and the world he created while making a difference in one of our homeports,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line.