Hurtigruten's Finnmarken Set for Major Refurb

Hurtigruten has announced the MS Finnmarken is set for the largest refurbishment in company history in 2020 ahead of her 2021 debut in the year-round expedition market on the Norwegian coast.

“We will transform her into a full-fledged premium expedition cruise ship, with all the comforts, facilities and expertise you need for creating a perfect adventure,” said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

Highlights include huge panoramic windows as well as substantially upgraded, low-emission engines, complying with all known and upcoming regulations, installment of shore-power connectivity and preparing the ship for future battery pack installation.

All cabins and suites will be fully refurbished, the company said. Using natural Scandinavian materials such as granite, oak, birch and wool, this will create a relaxed and stylish look and feel, and add to the premium onboard experience.

On deck 8 aft, in the current gym and sauna area, five large suites with large panoramic windows and spectacular views will be added.

In addition will be four new restaurants.

Restaurant Aune will be added, which is Hurtigruten’s new main restaurant concept. Aune will be social and informal with the use of natural elements in design and interiors, and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner based on a Scandinavian identity.

Restaurant Lindstrøm, a specialty restaurant named after the favorite chef of the Norwegian polar heroes, will also be added.

Lindstrøm will be an upper premium fine dining restaurant with strong roots in traditional Norwegian cooking that are contrasted with modern cuisine.

The informal eatery Fredheim, named after a legendary 1920s hunting station in Svalbard that sheltered adventurers from around the world will be added on deck 7.

In addition, a new grill venue will be added outdoor on deck 8.

Hurtigruten’s signature Science Center (pictured above) will be added on deck 4. Packed with state-of-the-art technology and high-tech gadgets such as touch screens, science equipment and other interactive features, the edutainment area will also be the on-board HQ for the ship’s

The outdoor pool area will be fully refurbished, the shop expanded, and her car deck will be replaced by the launching area for Hurtigruten explorer boats and other expedition equipment.

The Finnmarken’s extensive art collection will be preserved during the refurb, which will take place in the first quarter of 2020.