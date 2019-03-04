March Cruise Orderbook Opens at 122 Ships, $68.5 Billion

The next nine years will see the introduction of at least 122 new cruise vessels, according to the latest updated cruise ship orderbook tracked by Cruise Industry News.

With the February deliveries of the MSC Bellissima, Costa Venezia and Viking Jupiter, the orderbook is down a couple of ships, but the value stands at $68,500,000,000 over the next decade.

The Costa Smeralda will be the largest ship introduced this year when she is delivered from Meyer Turku in October at 183,900 tons with capacity for 5,224 guests.

Another 21 ships are set to follow this year, followed by 24 ocean-going ships in 2020 and five coastal vessels.

The average size of the coming fleet of cruise vessels is approximately 2,226 guests and 90,896 tons, while the number of berths on the orderbook is 262,650.

Of note, between 2019 and 2027, the expanding luxury cruise market will add 43 new ships with a value of $12,500,000,000.