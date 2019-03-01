Carnival Names Officers for Sunrise

With the debut of the Carnival Sunrise just a few weeks away, Carnival Cruise Line announced the senior leadership team for the transformed vessel.

The vessel, currently sailing as Carnival Triumph, will depart later today for Cadiz, Spain, to undergo a 38-day, $200 million dry dock and emerge as Carnival Sunrise featuring all of the line’s culinary, beverage and entertainment experiences.

Captain Bruno Palomba/Captain Isidoro Renda: Captain Palomba (pictured above, left) will command the vessel during drydock, while Captain Renda (pictured above, right) will assume command once Carnival Sunrise arrives in the U.S. Palomba is an 18-year veteran of Carnival and was named captain in 2016. A graduate of the N. Bixio Maritime Academy in Naples, he began his cruise industry career with MSC and prior to that worked for ferry operator Tirrenia. A native of Trapani, Italy, Renda joined Carnival as a second officer in 2000 and, after moving up through the ranks, was promoted to captain in 2014, commanding a number of vessels in the fleet. A graduate of the Nautical Academy ITN Marino Torre in Italy, Renda began his career working aboard oil tankers in Europe.

Chief Engineer Mauro Fabbrini/Chief Engineer Nicola Tonelli: A 25-year veteran of Carnival, Fabbrini (pictured above, left) joined the company as a second engineer and was named chief engineer in 2003. He graduated from the San Giorgio Maritime Academy in Genoa, Italy, and prior to joining Carnival started his nautical career with an Italian-based shipping company. Tonelli (pictured above, right) began his career as an engine cadet working aboard bulk carriers and ferries after graduating nautical college and serving in the Italian Navy. He joined Carnival in 2001as a third engineer and was named chief engineer last year. Fabbrini will serve as chief engineer during Carnival Sunrise’s dry dock with Tonelli taking over once the ship begins service in the U.S.

Hotel Director Caroline Bourke: The Cork, Ireland, native and 15-year company veteran joined Carnival in 2004 as a guest services associate and was promoted to guest services manager in 2009 before being named hotel director in 2016. She began her hospitality career at the Hayfield Manor Hotel after earning her degree from the Cork Institute of Technology in Ireland.