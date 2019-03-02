American Cruise Lines Celebrates Mardi Gras with Tuesday Sailing

American Cruise Lines announced that on Fat Tuesday (March 5) with Mardi Gras in full swing the Queen of the Mississippi will sail from the Port of New Orleans.

American’s guests will be treated to a complimentary Mardi Gras-themed pre-cruise night on board before being serenely transported up-river along American’s fabulous eight-day Lower Mississippi itinerary, concluding in Memphis, Tennessee, the company said.

The night before departure, guests will enjoy an evening aboard Queen of the Mississippi featuring the musical entertainment of Wendell Brunious & the New Orleans All-Stars.

A Mardi Gras cocktail party will be hosted onboard, including parlor games, venetian masks, and iconic dress-up flare.

An Big Easy-inspired dinner will follow with New Orleans King Cakes for dessert.

All American’s 2019 late February and early March Mississippi cruises have enjoyed this special Mardi Gras evening onboard, the company said.

The brand is starting its 2019 Mississippi season with sold out spring cruises on two of its paddlewheelers, the America and Queen of the Mississippi.

Come summer 2019, the company will add a third ship to the Mississippi, its second new modern riverboat, the American Harmony. Throughout the year, American will operate nine different Mississippi River itineraries, concluding the season with its popular December Christmas and New Year’s cruises.

By April 2019, American Cruise Lines will have its full 10-ship fleet of paddlewheelers, small cruise ships, and modern riverboats.