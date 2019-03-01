MSC Bellissima Arrives in UK for Christening Event

The brand new MSC Bellissima has officially arrived in the UK for her christening as the Meraviglia-class ship sailed into Southampton on Friday following her delivery earlier this week in France.
The 4,500-guest ship spends this summer sailing in the Mediterranean before moving to the Middle East for the winter season, and China in 2020.
