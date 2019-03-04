Marella Explorer 2 Begins to Take Shape in Cadiz

What was once the SkySea Golden Era is becoming the Marella Explorer 2 as a massive drydocking and conversion is well underway for Marella Cruises at Navantia in Cadiz in Spain.

It is just one of a number of large projects scheduled for the Spanish yard this year, including a $200 million conversion of the Carnival Triumph into the Sunrise, according to the 2019 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

The World is also due for a large refit later this spring.

The SkySea Golden Era arrived in Cadiz in January and was quickly brought into one of the large drydocks at the yard for her eight-week stay.

She now has a new name, Marella Explorer 2, on her hull, as well as a new paint scheme as interior conversion work is in full swing under the guidance of Trimline.

The technical overhaul and branding is being done under the supervision of Columbia Cruise Services, which is responsible for the ship management of the vessel.

The project will include large-scale paint work to meet the Marella Cruises brand standards, extensive glass refurbishments, upgrades to balconies and life-saving equipment and more.

The size of the Veranda premium sunbathing area will be doubled compared to the one on her sister, Marella Explorer.

She will also feature three brand new venues and a 102-square-meter Royal Suite.

The Marella Explorer 2 expands the British brand’s fleet to six ships this year, helping open up deployment with more capacity.

After a few itineraries debuting the vessel out of Palma, the 1995-built ship moves to Naples for the summer, a first-time homeport for the company.