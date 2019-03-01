SunStone Newbuild Greg Mortimer Making Progress in China

The new Greg Mortimer, the first in a series of up to 10 SunStone newbuilds, is making progress at CMIH in China, with these photos from mid February showing the vessel well on its way to completion.

A launch ceremony is scheduled for mid March, and Aurora Expeditions will take delivery of the first SunStone newbuild later this year on a long-term charter arrangement.

The vessel will operate Antarctic cruises in the winter; and Arctic cruises in the summer. The technical management will be the responsibility of Cruise Management International while the hotel management will be done by Miami-based CMI Leisure.

The 104.4-meter long Infinity-class ship has a service speed of 15.5 knots.