Pullmantur Launches Gastrolab with Michelin Starred Chef Jordi Cruz

Pullmantur Cruceros has launched what it calls Gastrolab, described as an innovative gastronomic platform, led by the three Michelin-starred chef Jordi Cruz.

Cruz will work hand-in-hand with the cruise line’s chefs, as well as with a series of guest chefs, to create cuisine “turning good into extraordinary,” according to Pullmantur CEO Richard J. Vogel.

Vogel said: “Spaniards and Latin Americans love gastronomy, diverse cuisines and dining, an to experience all five senses. For this reason, we are committed to creating gastronomy appealing to their tastes, and for them to experience it with the intensity they choose.

“Our goal is to continue to evolve in pursuit of excellence,” he added. "There is no better way to do this than to form a team that combines the knowledge of our chefs with the talent of today's leading professionals.”

Gastrolab's first task will be to redefine the gala dinner menu for this summer season, and then reinvent the buffet and introduce new dishes.