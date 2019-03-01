Silversea Upgrades Onboard TV Programming

Silversea Cruises has upgraded its in-suite television programming across its fleet, the company announced.

In effect since January 1, 2019, the National Geographic and Sport 24 channels have been added to the TV lineup, which also includes BBC World News and Fox News, among others, plus the latest movies.

As part of the enhancement, guests will now be able to watch live football and basketball games, among other significant broadcasts.

National Geographic is also enhancing guests’ cruise experiences with series and documentaries on travel and science on all ships.

Guests can enjoy up to 100 blockbuster movies, including approximately 20 new releases each month; 90 hours of destination and documentary content, tailored according to the sailed destination; and an additional 150 hours of television shows.

"As part of our ongoing Project Invictus product upgrade initiative, we are delighted to enhance the in-suite experience for our guests with a broader range of television channels, delivering high-quality entertainment programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea's Chief Marketing Officer. "This latest enhancement reflects our commitment to making our guests feel totally at home in the farthest corners of the world."