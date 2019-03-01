Navigator of the Seas Arrives in Miami Following Huge Refit

Royal Caribbean International’s newly amplified Navigator of the Seas is in Miami following a $115 million refit aimed at the important short-cruise market.

Among the features are new waterslides, a new poolside area, new retail and restaurants and much more.

“We have really dialed up the adventure and Caribbean vibes in ways that will make Navigator of the Seas the ultimate getaway to take from Miami,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Independence and Mariner of the Seas, the first two modernized ships in our Royal Amplified program, have quickly become standout hits, and Navigator builds on this momentum with a combination of new, exciting features and signature Royal Caribbean offerings that will surprise and delight guests cruising with us for the first time and those who have vacationed with us before.”

The Navigator of the Seas is the third ship to be reimagined as part of the Royal Amplified modernization program, an investment of more than $1 billion in the cruise line’s fleet and part of the booming drydock market.

The effort spans 10 ships in four years and touches every facet of the guest experience with the introduction of a wide range of new thrills and Royal Caribbean staples meant to appeal to every generation, the company said.

Beginning Friday, March 1, Navigator will sail five- and 9-night Caribbean itineraries through May 2019.

The ship will then set course for The Bahamas with three-night weekend and four-night weekday cruises, including visits to the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Beginning May 2019, each sailing onboard Navigator of the Seas will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay