Cruise Norwegian App Goes Fleetwide

Norwegian Cruise Line announced the complete expansion of its Cruise Norwegian app across its 16-ship fleet.

When used onboard and connected to a ship’s Wi-Fi network, the app offers guests a connected experience aboard, the company said, allowing them to continue making reservations, book last-minute excursions, view ship activities, send messages and make unlimited onboard calls for a one-time fee of $9.95 per person.

Guests can also make outbound calls to nearly every country in the world starting at just $0.79 per minute.

Before disembarkation, guests using the app can track and review their onboard purchases as well as view disembarkation information including immigration and Easy Walk-off details. Those excited for their next cruise vacation can view information about Norwegian's Cruise Next program, and guests can review their Latitudes Rewards points and learn about onboard tier benefits.

“We want to do everything we can to make our guests’ vacations as enjoyable and relaxing as possible,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our Cruise Norwegian app, which is now available fleetwide, provides them with the freedom and flexibility to do just that.”

The Cruise Norwegian app is one component of Cruise Freedom, the company’s technology platform aimed at enhancing the guest experience from booking to disembarkation.