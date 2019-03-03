Genting Cruise Lines Launches Voluntourism Campaign

Genting Cruise Lines has launched its first regional Cruise Voluntourism campaign in Asia through Dream Cruises as part of the group’s year-long 25th Anniversary celebration, according to a press release.

Initially debuting on Genting Dream, the campaign will further roll out across the Dream Cruises and Star Cruises fleet region-wide, the company said.

“On behalf of Genting Cruise Lines, we are truly excited to introduce our first regional Cruise Voluntourism campaign in Asia across our Dream Cruises and Star Cruises ships. We hope our guests will not miss this valuable chance to be part of something truly meaningful, which is also a wonderful way to intimately know and understand each destination and its community,” said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines. “We also encourage our crew and staff members to be part of this Cruise Voluntourism campaign by donating their time to engage in various voluntary work at the different destinations.”

This new initiative will extend the spirit of giving by empowering passengers to participate in a series of voluntary activities across various Asian communities in different destinations, the company said.

To commemorate the launch, Genting Cruise Lines held its inaugural Cruise Voluntourism starting with Dream Cruises onboard Genting Dream during a three-night round-trip cruise departing from Singapore to Penang (Malaysia) and Phuket (Thailand).

“Dream Cruises is pleased to initiate Genting Cruise Lines’ Cruise Voluntourism campaign in Southeast Asia with Genting Dream,” added Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. “The Southeast Asian region is where it all began 25 years ago for our company as a group and it is only fitting that we launch our Cruise Voluntourism campaign here in the region as part of our ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to the communities we serve”, he added.

During the inaugural Cruise Voluntourism with Genting Dream, participants including the media, invited guests and crew members, were invited to The Eden Handicap Service Center in Penang – a charitable non-profit organization providing practical training and support for the disabled to support themselves. Upon arrival, participants interacted and got to know the residents of the center and also engaged in numerous projects together including light maintenance around the facility and other fun activities. Additionally, various provisions were also donated to The Eden Handicap Service Center on behalf of Genting Cruise Lines.

On the following day as Genting Dream arrived at its next destination in Phuket, participants had an early start in the morning to travel to the Baan Kalim School - a school that was rebuilt when it was largely destroyed by the December 2004 Tsunami. Participants had the chance to meet the students of the school and helped to repaint the library and the meeting room of the school. As part of the inaugural Voluntourism cruise, Genting Cruise Lines also donated children’s books for the school’s library.