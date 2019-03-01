Spirit of Discovery Goes All-Inclusive for 2019 Winter Program

Saga Cruises today announced the new Spirit of Discovery will go all-inclusive for its final three sailings of 2019 with included drinks, tips, entertainment, fine dining and even a chauffeur to the port.

A complimentary shuttle bus, into towns where the port is more than 500 yards from the ship’s mooring, is also laid on, the company said.

The three sailings on 999-guest, all-balcony Spirit of Discovery range from 14 to 35 nights.

Spanish Islands of the Atlantic departs on Nov. 4, sailing 14 nights, while another cruise is 16 nights, departing on Nov. 18 and heading to Italy and Sardinia. A 35-day night voyage departing in early December sails trans-Atlantic to New York and also visits Bermuda, Barbados, Dominica, St Maarten and Puerto Rico.

Price includes UK travel package to and from Southampton, all meals and entertainment on board, all-inclusive drinks ¬– house branded spirits, beer and soft drinks and a choice of table wines at lunch and dinner – afternoon tea, 24-hour room service, welcome cocktail party, unlimited tea and coffee in selected venues, free wifi, all on-board gratuities, porterage, free shuttle bus to nearest town centre (whenever possible and when the ship is berthed more than 500 yards away), optional travel insurance and additional cancellation rights, or a discount if passenger has own insurance.