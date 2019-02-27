CKI Expands Bedding Lineup with ComforZip

CKI Solutions has licensed an adjustable pillow that provides three densities with just a zip, or an unzip, of the ComforZip.

CKI’s President, Steven Gordon said: “Instead of purchasing a variety of pillows, (hotels and cruise lines) can now purchase one pillow that covers three options, firm, medium or soft. Hotels will love the impact this has on their bottom line.”

The company said this is a revolutionary solution for the cruise and hotel industries, who both strive to meet and exceed each guests’ needs. They can now offer their guests a full pillow menu in one pillow. Available in standard, queen or king sizes. When making the bed, just zip or unzip either side of the pillow to give the guest different density options. The adjustable pillow is just another way to make the guests’ visit more personal.

The ComforZip pillow has a cover made of 100% cotton and is filled with 32oz of a unique blend of fill. For quantity purchases, hotels and cruise can present their own pillow specs for desired fill, according to a press release.

Domestic and import pricing is available. For domestic orders, the shells are imported from China and filled in the USA.

This pillow will be ready to ship in Q2 this year, the company said.