Chantiers de l’Atlantique Delivers MSC Bellissima

MSC Cruises has taken delivery of the MSC Bellissima from Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

With three Meraviglia-generation ships under simultaneous construction at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, the two parties marked a double celebration today, with MSC Virtuosa’s Coin Ceremony.

The MSC Bellissima’s Delivery Ceremony took place in the presence of Gianluigi Aponte, MSC Group’s Founder and Executive Chairman.

Also present were Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises, Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, as well as other regional and local authorities and dignitaries.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman, said: “Today’s delivery marks another chapter in the story of our partnership with Chantiers de l’Atlantique. Together we have already brought to life 14 highly-innovative cruise ships, paving the way for our Company’s initial growth. Many more will be built together over the coming years to further deepen the reach of our fleet. Furthermore, MSC Bellissima’s elegance and beauty, as well as focus on the best and latest maritime and environmental technology at sea, bear testament to our restless pursuit for innovation.”

Laurent Castaing, Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s General Manager, said: “This new outstanding ship is another evidence of the quality of the long-term partnership we have established between MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique during these last twenty years. We bring each time all our expertise and innovation capability to deserve the confidence of our customers: this is a real success story for our two companies.”

The ship is the first MSC ship to feature ZOE, the world’s first virtual personal cruise assistant, which has been added to MSC for Me.

With today’s delivery, MSC Bellissima has become the fourth ship to join MSC Cruises’ fleet in less than two years.

This evening MSC Bellissima will set sail towards Southampton, UK, where her Naming Ceremony is due to be held on March 2, with her maiden voyage leaving on March 4.

That will take her to Genoa, Italy, where she will spend her inaugural season, offering Western Mediterranean cruises.

In November 2019, she will reposition to the Gulf, providing weekly sailings out of Dubai. In spring 2020 she will be deployed to Asia.