Norwegian Recognized for Best Spirits and Beverage Program

Norwegian Cruise Line has again been recognized for its award-winning beverage program with two wins at the 2019 Vista Awards held yesterday in San Diego, Calif. during the VIBE Conference, the premiere beverage conference, the company announced.

Norwegian was the only cruise line honored at the award ceremony, winning both Best Spirits Program and Best Overall Program across the portfolio of hotels, cruise lines and casinos considered for the recognition.

“These awards are a testament to our commitment to providing guests with interesting and innovative food and beverage options,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Andy Stuart. “We have worked hard to amplify our programs to feature unique offerings including Cocktails on Tap, which features a spectacular cocktail menu carefully curated for us by Seattle-based celebrity mixologist and chef, Kathy Casey.”

Among Norwegian’s food and beverage offerings are the District Brewhouse, where guests can enjoy a variety of craft beers, and The Cellars, a partnership with the Michael Mondavi Family, which offers guests wine pairings and classes. The company hosts an exclusive Meet the Winemaker series which allows guests to engage with winemakers and industry experts through a variety of enriching seminars and activities. Additionally, Norwegian partnered with celebrity mixologist, Gabe Orta of Bar Lab, to create specialty cocktails on board and assist with the training of staff.

This is the second time Norwegian’s beverage program has been recognized by the VIBE conference. In 2017, the company was awarded Best Beer Program and Best Wine Program.